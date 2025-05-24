Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTRE

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.