Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $131.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average of $115.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

