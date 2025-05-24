Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -345.67 and a beta of 2.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

