Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Lithium Royalty Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.
About Lithium Royalty
Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States. Its royalty portfolio consists of 35 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 29 properties in development or exploration. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Royalty
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.