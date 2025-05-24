Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $305.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.61 and a 200 day moving average of $244.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

