MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 3,324.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,326 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.86% of MAG Silver worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MAG opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

