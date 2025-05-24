MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

