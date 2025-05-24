Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

