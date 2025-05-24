MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.06.

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. MasTec has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 42.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 294.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

