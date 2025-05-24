Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 108,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.04. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTRX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

