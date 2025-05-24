Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,645 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEMX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Ex China Active ETF (MEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from emerging markets, excluding China, considered to have sustainable growth potential. MEMX was launched on Jan 11, 2023 and is managed by Matthews.

