Millennium Management LLC Acquires 187,680 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,680 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE NXRT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -159.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Citizens Jmp cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

