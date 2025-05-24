Millennium Management LLC Acquires 52,110 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,110 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.83% of 1st Source worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in 1st Source by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

1st Source Stock Down 0.7%

SRCE stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

