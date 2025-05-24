Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 503,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,120,000. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd bought a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,160,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth $21,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth $18,015,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at $16,143,000.

CeriBell Stock Down 3.9%

CBLL opened at $16.58 on Friday. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBLL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on CeriBell in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CeriBell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,332,480.96. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,700 shares of company stock valued at $796,434 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CeriBell Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Further Reading

