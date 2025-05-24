Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

