Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

NTB opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

