Millennium Management LLC Buys 185,224 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 646,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PagerDuty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175,733 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $5,993,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.99.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Bank of America lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

