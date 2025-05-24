Millennium Management LLC Buys 610,367 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,554.75. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

