Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Chord Energy worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $188.02.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.