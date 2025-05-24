Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,224 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 4.99% of COMPASS Pathways worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 4.3%
CMPS stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $404.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
