Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Communities by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 450,914 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after acquiring an additional 230,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 660.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 175,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $5,663,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Century Communities by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

