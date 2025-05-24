Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2,229.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,023 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of AutoNation worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.9%

AutoNation stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $198.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

