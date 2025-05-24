Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 53,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,897,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Matson by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

