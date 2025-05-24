Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1,177.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,199 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.