Millennium Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of STAG Industrial worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $4,566,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 927.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 123,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 43,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

