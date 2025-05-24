Millennium Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,930 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 920.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.14.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Barclays raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

