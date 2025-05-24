Millennium Management LLC Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 1.2%

VRTS opened at $167.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.44. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.18 and a fifty-two week high of $252.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.