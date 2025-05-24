Millennium Management LLC Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 198.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.22% of Gatos Silver worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATO stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

