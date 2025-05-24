Millennium Management LLC Has $11.97 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

