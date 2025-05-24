Millennium Management LLC Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 6.04% of Helix Acquisition Corp. II worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Helix Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

About Helix Acquisition Corp. II

Helix Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a subsidiary of Helix Holdings II LLC.

Recommended Stories

