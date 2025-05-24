Millennium Management LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 545,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,257,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 193,340 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,671,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,272. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

