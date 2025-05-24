Millennium Management LLC Has $12.76 Million Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Preferred Bank worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 0.7%

PFBC stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.