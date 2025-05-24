Millennium Management LLC Has $13.30 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 123.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 327,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 122,356 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $465,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,238.20. This trade represents a 44.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,382 shares of company stock valued at $934,509. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.27. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

