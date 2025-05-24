Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of TTM Technologies worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $749,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,780. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,733.92. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,737. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

