Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,592,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,752,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,542,000 after acquiring an additional 694,363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,289,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CommScope by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,421,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CommScope Stock Up 3.8%

CommScope stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

