Millennium Management LLC Makes New $13.53 Million Investment in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 745,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.64% of FrontView REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FVR opened at $11.20 on Friday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

FrontView REIT ( NYSE:FVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Insider Activity at FrontView REIT

In related news, CEO Randall Starr purchased 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,571.44. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FVR shares. Bank of America downgraded FrontView REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FVR

FrontView REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.