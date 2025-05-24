Millennium Management LLC Purchases 334,713 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,400,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 76,264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,286,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE MDU opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.