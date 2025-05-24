Millennium Management LLC Purchases 72,383 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 402.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,383 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $13,399,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 90,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE KWR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $95.91 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.