Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,800. This trade represents a 50.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $66,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,114.23. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $11,168,801. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

