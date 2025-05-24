Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,640,431 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,640,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.69% of LendingClub worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,050 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,318 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LendingClub by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after buying an additional 1,412,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in LendingClub by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 933,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,432,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.35. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $54,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,065.88. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $215,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

