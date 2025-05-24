Millennium Management LLC Sells 297,608 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Genworth Financial worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

