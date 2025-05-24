Millennium Management LLC Sells 366,738 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584,683 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 366,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 535,287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,203,001 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,107 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 178,102 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

NYSE DDD opened at $1.62 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

