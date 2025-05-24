Millennium Management LLC Sells 43,913 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,913 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Valvoline worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $34.03 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.