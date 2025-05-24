Millennium Management LLC Sells 59,097 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,097 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

