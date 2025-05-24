Millennium Management LLC Sells 79,411 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hyliion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hyliion by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Hyliion stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hyliion Profile

