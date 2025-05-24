Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 1,015.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 385,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLYS opened at $15.96 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $129,729.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,000.40. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $8,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,674,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,611,366. This trade represents a 11.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,579 shares of company stock worth $1,534,353 over the last ninety days. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Further Reading

