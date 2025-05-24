MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,142 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Inari Medical worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

