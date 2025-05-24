MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,590 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

