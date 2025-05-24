MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 3,209 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of OUTFRONT Media worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $29,038,000.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

