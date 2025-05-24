MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 656 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 585,886 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 729.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,487,000 after acquiring an additional 350,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,169,000 after acquiring an additional 310,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 294,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGYS opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

